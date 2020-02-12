advertisement

Miklos Lorincz, a self-proclaimed car fan, created the ultimate space where he could enjoy his beloved hobby.

As part of a renovation and expansion of their two-story house at 33 Surrey Street in Grange in 2013, Mr. Lorincz and his wife Sharon built a high, 7.5 x 11.5 m rumpus room with passage access and a size of 4.1 x 7.5 m mezzanine level and has striking exposed tiles and ceiling beams.

“I love cars and the Rumpus was designed to be somewhere where I could build my hot rod and house car memorabilia,” said Lorincz.

“And the mezzanine should complete the picture. That would have been an area for the storage of auto parts. “

The irony?

“My wife said,” No, you used up the budget to build the rumpus so you don’t have a hot rod, that’s your hot rod, “laughs Mr. Lorincz.

“So my son’s car is in there, he used it more than I did.”

But the room has proven to be versatile.

“At Christmas time, the extended family comes by and it’s an open door and it becomes a party room from morning to night,” says Lorincz.

“My son’s friends come to stay there. We have had many parties and gatherings. They can easily accommodate 30 to 40 people.”

The rumpus was built from recycled materials such as steel beams, wood and bricks.

“The recycled brick cost me more than new ones,” says Lorincz.

“I love the old warehouses in Port Adelaide and the garages you see in the movies, and I tried to repeat that.”

Mr. Lorincz says the room would fit a number of people.

“Everyone who comes here says it could be a music studio or an art studio, a workshop,” he says.

“It is literally this size. It could be whatever you want, you’re only limited by your imagination. It could be a home gym, a sewing room. The children play basketball there. That’s why there is a basketball ring. “

Mr. and Mrs. Lorincz, who downsize, built the house, which in 2002 was on a 761 m² block.

The expansion and renovation seven years ago added a new kitchen, bathroom, laundry, buddy and underground pool.

The house also has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, several living areas, including a veranda overlooking the pool, high quality furnishings and a double garage.

