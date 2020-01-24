advertisement

When the sky rose and the gray haze finally subsided due to rain, the Australians celebrated the weather across the country. Some took the opportunity to give up their umbrellas and choose nature’s ultimate gift. But even if the rain provided much-needed water and, after months of relentless fire, took a breather, the cities continued to see firefighters sacrificing their lives to fight bushfires squeezed by intense hail a few days later.

All signs indicate that we are living the reality of global warming. And while we continue to dig deep into our pockets to help those affected, the truth is that we will only achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement if those in power have an immediate zero tolerance policy towards coal and fossil fuels.

We have never seen such an attitude from our Prime Minister. But that hasn’t stopped others from warning the rest of the world about the dangerous future that awaits us all, unless we make climate change an immediate priority.

One man determined to find a solution for the future is Andrew Forrest, the Australian mining magnate with an estimated net worth of $ 10.2 billion. With his philanthropic arm, the Minderoo Foundation, Forrest donated $ 70 million to fight bush fires and build the nation’s long-term resilience to bush fires. At that time, Forrest released a statement saying that climate change was real and that the “root cause of the catastrophic events” was global warming. Forrest wrote: “In some cases, arson is responsible for lighting fires, but that is not why the fires have reached the proportions they have had this season, nor is it why they have been so long continuing. ”

Forrest now wants donors around the world to contribute to his private fire fund, which was set up with his wife Nicola to increase resilience to natural disasters. Forrest and his wife have already contributed $ 50 million to fund new “peer-reviewed science” that Forrest claims is “not ready”.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour for CNN, Forrest said: “Arsonists have had a terrible impact, and fuel loading has probably had the greatest impact. This is why we need science, and there is no doubt that you have this red warning light on the dashboard of the world called Australia, which says that we all live in a slowly warming climate on this planet Earth. ”

Forrest admitted that carbon “is partially responsible for the slow warming of the planet that affects fires,” but said unless the money was used to fund scientific research. “We will have the debates all the time.”

“We have to raise at least $ 500 million. I did my PhD in marine ecology. I know that science needs to be done. We have to get them out of this area of ​​football policy and have peer-reviewed science on the table, ”he said.

With so much money, it’s hard to imagine Forrest not getting the answer he wants to get from research. The world’s leading scientists already agree that the link between fossil fuels and climate change cannot be denied.

Nevertheless, Forrest continues to act according to his own ideas during this period of panic. “Science isn’t that far yet. We can’t say there’s one reason. If someone says,” Oh, it’s climate change, “they are out of their responsibility.”

