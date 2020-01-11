advertisement

Actress Vivica Fox always makes an entrance when she steps out on the red carpet. She was no exception when she attended the Fox Star TCA All Star party in Pasadena, California. The beauty arrived with ravishing red hair and gave us chandelier earrings and a necklace with the letter V on her chest. We see you!

The star of the Empire opted for an all-white Akris suit with laser cut in a circle strategically placed on the legs of the pants and the arms of the blazer. She wore it without a undershirt and let the V-neck be the centerpiece between her chest. She combined the look with pumps colored in oil. We see you, Aunt Viv!

All white in winter is always a great look and the white against the melanin skin is so beautiful.

The Fox blazer alone costs almost $ 1,500.00 and we are all about style on a budget. You can do blank stunts with these affordable options. Keep clicking to dress in these all white looks!

