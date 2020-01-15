advertisement

Nobody wears a costume like Vivica A. Fox. Recently, she was seen wearing an Akris white costume for the Fox Star TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. Although the blazer alone costs almost $ 1,500, we understand that celebrities often only drape themselves in the best clothes. However, it is also very nice to see that Fox can wear costumes at all price levels.

She recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a bright yellow suit. I love the brightly colored costumes. If you’re not into the patterns or want to make a statement, a bright color with a jumping bag is always a way to take your men’s clothing set to the next level. I also like that it includes a high-low fashion moment. While the costume was Zara, the bodysuit underneath was Wolford and she paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps. Her earrings and knocker necklace were created by Simone I. Smith Jewelry.

She wore this costume on a Sunday and it looks like some sort of function event. This costume would be super cute to wear to church in the spring and then go have a bottomless brunch with your girls. When I spotted him, I went straight to Zara to look for him; however, he was not on site. I thought it was one of those pieces that she had had in her closet for a while, but that she just hadn’t worn.

However, there was a mustard-colored costume that you can mark for less than a monthly gym membership. Read on to see and learn where to shop.

