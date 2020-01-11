advertisement

It is the season of awards; which means that celebrities will be present at lunches and events preceding the “awards ceremony here” as well as during the posture on the red carpet. Of course, we can expect the massacre of our favorite style stars like Rihanna and Zendaya; however, we can also expect some new arrivals to be on the “best dressed” list. It seems that Tiffany Haddish is trying to make these lists by teaming up with the famous stylist Law Roach (who made Zendaya the fashion icon that she is).

Roach stylizes the actress for her press tours and Like A Boss screenings. For her DC stop, the beauty wore a GANNI set composed of a mixture of green silk with satin, tiger print top and matching skirt. While the outfit would originally cost you almost $ 700.00, it is currently in super sale and we share where to buy!

