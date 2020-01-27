advertisement

The Grammy Awards bring out the best in fashion, style and beauty. And our daughter Saweetie did not disappoint when she hit the red carpet in a colorful asymmetrical Moschino dress and an elegant bun.

“The inspiration for Saweetie’s look tonight was simple, let’s make the bun even more fun,” says hair stylist Ray Christopher.

* Grab the hairpins *

Here’s how you can get the look:

First, I washed her hair with the new Dove Amplified Textures moisturizing cleansing shampoo ($ 6.99, available at Target in February 2020), leaving her long textured hair shiny and clean, then conditioned with the new conditioner without Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock rinse ($ 6.99, available at Target in February 2020) to add additional moisture before brushing. After complete drying, I prepared her hair with Dove Amplified Textures Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($ 6.99, available at Target February 2020) to add additional moisture to her hair, then straightened and pulled it out. a tall and elegant ponytail with Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture Gel ($ 6.99, available at Target in February 2020). I then added Dove Twist In Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ($ 6.99, available to target February 2020) amplified textures at its ends to give it additional definition and hold of the natural curl. Using a coiling technique, I twisted sections of her ponytail to resemble a loop before securing it with bobby pins in the bun. To finish, I used more Dove Amplified Textures Shine and Moisture ($ 6.99, available at Target in February 2020) to prevent any migration path and to add extra elegance before placing hairpins. elegant colors to complete its look. The pins added an extra special touch for an avant-garde, high fashion and chic look.

