2020 has been about bold prints and shapes so far, but Sunday night at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Logan Browning reminded us that less can be more. “Dear White People” actress and SAG co-ambassador graced the rug in an airy Jason Wu dress. makes her place one of the stars of the style of the night. Hairdresser duo Wayman + Micah worked with makeup artist Tashareiko Brown to enhance the impact of the dress’s lavender hue without going beyond. Find out how you can give him an overview of all budgets below.

Madness

As with any quality makeup, skin care comes first here. Add an extra layer of drip with renewed Lana Ogilvie Cosmetics face oil ($ 45.00, lanaogilviecosmetics.com) before adding makeup.

This look is very heavy. Invest in a quality option like Lift & Curl Full Frontal Volume mascara ($ 24.00, fentybeauty.com) to properly separate each of your lashes to achieve the same effect. Keep your eyebrows in check with the Arch Hourglass Eyebrow Sculpting Pencil ($ 34.00, nordstrom.com).

Pick up a palette of Soft Glam eyeshadows from ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS ($ 42.00, sephora.com) to find the shade of coral shade that suits your skin tone. The multi-use lip + cheek stick from MILK MAKEUP is available in two separate coral finishes ($ 28.00, sephora.com).

MAC’s Powder Kiss lipstick at maturity ($ 19.00, ulta.com) is almost identical to that of Browning lipstick.

Spend

Prepare your skin with an Aloe Glow sheet mask from Skin Seeds ($ 21.00, skinseeds.com). Don’t let the rigid packaging fool you, it’s totally sumptuous.

Get great lashes at a lower cost by purchasing a Nars Mini Climax mascara ($ 12.00, ulta.com). Premium? It will easily slip into your Lizzo size handbag. Add a light touch of Tucheir eyebrow gel ($ 15.00, tucheir.com) to treat your eyebrows.

The Saharan Vol. II Blush Palette ($ 18.00, ulta.com) may be small but it has strong coral options for every brunette girl on the team. You don’t know how to get a coral cheek? Glossier’s cloud paint is foolproof ($ 18.00, glossier.com).

Finish off the look with the Urban Decay Vice lipstick in Vanity Kills ($ 19.00, urbandecay.com).

save

The Hydro Boost hydrating hydrogel mask from Neutrogena ($ 2.99, ulta.com) is still a slam dunk. Leave a little before adding makeup for a smooth base coat.

Showcase yourself in multi-use products with Palladio 2 in 1 Cheek and Lip Tint ($ 7.99, sallybeauty.com). Milani’s Color Statement Lipstick in Rose Femme is hydrating and affordable ($ 5.99, ulta.com).

The coral undertones of Maybelline’s Soda Pop eyeshadow palette ($ 6.99, ulta.com) can hold their power as long as you remember to prime properly. Carefully apply Renegade WET N WILD mascara ($ 2.99, ulta.com) to separate your lashes.

