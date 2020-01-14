advertisement

Jordyn Woods shows us that the glow also goes until 2020. The 22-year-old model and former best friend of Kylie Jenner gave us photos of super sexy swimwear for the new year. She’s on vacation and through her IG stories, it looks like she’s celebrating Lori Harvey’s birthday. She posted two stories: one, cheering with rum punch and tagging four of her friends, including Lori Harvey and a cute IG story of Harvey blowing out his birthday candles. So cute!

While Woods can have cute moments with his friends, it brings warmth. The entrepreneur posted a photo showing his curved body in a sexy but simple fern green bikini by Maya Swim. She captioned the photo: “Don’t tell me I miss you, come get me.” Okay, heir Jordyn!

She wore it with a thick gold chain choker, aviator sunglasses and an orange print headband. We were so happy when we found out that the swimsuit, which is sold separately (you can mix and match, ladies!) Only costs $ 70.00 a piece.

The bikini top is available in four different options (one sleeve, strapless, triangle top), including what Woods is wearing. His is “The Diego” ($ 70.00, mayaswim.com). For the stockings, you can have a thong, a minimum cover, a medium cover or a “full cover” (which is always cheeky). We don’t know which ones are wearing Woods; however, we like “The Mia” ($ 70.00, mayaswim.com), which is average coverage.

Beauties, what do you think of the swimsuit? Would you spend $ 140.00? Remember, you can always buy a single piece and pair it with an existing one: mixing and matching bikinis is fun!

