From her silver and white Versace dress to her sparkling platinum mane, Sunday evening 92nd Academy Awards, twice Oscar nominated Cynthia Erivo was absolute perfection.

For her hair as cut as hers, you may not think you can do much with it, but Dove stylist Korea Moreno would disagree. Washing, condition and style, this is how Moreno created a perfectly hydrated and glittery look inspired by his superb dress.

“Cynthia’s look was simple fairytale glam. I was inspired by the custom Versace dress and the way it sparkles and wanted to recreate a moment of hairstyle to complement the dress, ”said Moreno recently. Hello beauty.

That, and Moreno used Dove’s new line for natural hair, Dove amplified textures, intended for each loop, wave and coil, to achieve its objective.

“To style, I used a mound the size of a Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness foam palm ($ 4.88), I lathered her hair and then I entered with a comb to smooth her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build a structure and hold on. “

“Finally, I refined areas of detail like her hair and neck line with the Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture gel ($ 6.99). amplify the pomp and glamor. “



Here is! We like!

Want to try Dove amplified textures? Try it at Target now and at all food, drug and mass retailers in April.

