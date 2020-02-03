advertisement

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hopes to help people across northern Michigan overcome the barriers of poverty.

“This is a great opportunity to come and get free education, free resources for anyone in our area,” said Dan Tincknell, director of budget and housing at the NMCAA.

The NMCAA hopes that everyone who attends its 17th annual Super Saturday will become healthy, wealthy and wise.

Whitney Hahnenberg, NMCAA Sales Force Specialist, says, “We have so many programs in our pocket that we care about our community and we want to make sure that if you need help please contact us, if we can’t help you, we’ll find help for you. “

On this day, the organization offers resources, such as filing your taxes for free!

Tax Program Director Meg Havenga said, “Together, we made over 3,150 tax returns last year and we have reported more than six million refunds and rebates in the community.”

Tincknell says that NMCAA also provides tips for avoiding online and telephone scams.

“Unfortunately, scams are a major problem, especially for people 65 and older,” said Tincknell. “They are the primary target of many of these scams.”

As well as educational courses on the importance of establishing credit and buying a home.

“Affordable housing has always been an issue so far, my goal, my job is to help people navigate the home ownership process and hopefully get them into affordable housing,” said Tincknell.

An objective to help each neighbor to establish links and improve their quality of life.

Hahnenberg says, “It doesn’t stop at Super Saturday, come into our agency and we can help you, we can teach you how to budget, we can teach you how to credit, educating home buyers, we have so a lot of resources. “

The 17th annual Super Saturday will take place at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.

You must pre-register for tax appointments and free childcare is available.

A link to register can be found here:

