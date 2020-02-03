advertisement

If you haven’t received one yet, you can rely on it. They come – 5,477,007 from them.

With the presidential primary of March 3 just around the corner, the L.A.

Many city, state and federal offices are waiting to participate this year. There will be several runoff elections on Super Tuesday. It is also the presidential election in which California voters weigh up who they think should be the democrat who will stand up against incumbent Donald Trump in the November general election.

This year, the ballot papers could also look a little different. They will be redesigned according to the registry office.

The following will be included:

Information about the new voting experience in LA County;

Step-by-step voting instructions;

Extended voting options;

And information about each candidate and measure.

There are even more in your mailbox.

Two other mailings contain a list of the locations of the voting center with the date and time of the opening as well as a personalized voting center postcard with the six closest locations to your home (note that you can go to any new voting center you want).

