MANILA, Philippines – Isaac Go has never been afraid of challenges during his time at Ateneo de Manila University.

He wants to do the same for Gilas Pilipinas, who now wants to fill a gaping hole in the middle after Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar have moved out of the pool.

“If I have the opportunity, I’ll just use it,” he told reporters.

Standhardinger and Aguilar, both old program managers, have stopped working for the upcoming first window of the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualification for health and personal reasons.

“Of course we lack two great players,” said the 6-foot-8-Go about his seniors. “Both served the national team for a long time and were successful in doing so.”

“It’s a big loss,” he added. “But if you know the trainers Mark (Dickel) and Tab (Baldwin) basketball heads, they’ll make it and find a way.”

Go, an integral part of Ateneo’s last three titles in the UAAP, will be one of the five remaining big men in the pool to face Thailand and Indonesia later this month.

The other four are the professionals Poy Erram, Troy Rosario, the outstanding Justine Baltazar from La Salle and the 38-year-old World Cup veteran Marc Pingris from 2014.

In addition to Aguilar and Standhardinger, striker Mac Belo had also withdrawn to give priority to the rehabilitation of his knee.

Go, a former youth team member, is likely to be included in the final lineup because he is familiar with Baldwin’s tactics.

Go also has a wealth of experience – particularly in the PBA D-League, where he was once the most valuable player, and more recently at Mighty Sports, where he relieved Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman, among others.

“I miss it. There’s nothing like representing your country,” said Go.

“It’s a good group of people. We are not short of qualified players, ”he said. “I hope I can do it. If not, I fully trust the decision. “

