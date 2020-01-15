advertisement

Polished instruments, stereos, microphones and brightly colored computers demonstrating high-tech software programs filled the tables in an Anaheim Convention Center hall as hundreds of people crowded and took photos on their smartphones for Instagram and other uses.

Los Lobos will perform during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

(Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Jared James Nichols will perform at the Gibson booth during the media preview of the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

(Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Stefano Trabucchi sits next to his handmade violins during the media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

David Koltai, President of Supro, shows his Pigtronix Infinity 2 Looper pedal during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The Ron Thorn Stratocaster 1 guitar with pedals that resemble an accelerator, brake, and clutch pedal is a Saleen Automotive-inspired, diamond-laden coronation stratocaster during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, January 15 2020th

Detail of a Paoletti guitar from the leather series during the media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The instrument is handmade in Italy from 150-year-old wine barrels.

Lumatone’s Matthew Angus sets up his microtonal keyboard during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Prart Aroonrungsi, left, tests an SC-13E guitar with Craig Thacher, clinician at Martin Guitars, during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Los Lobos will perform during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Los Lobos will perform during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

James Curleigh, CEO of Gibson Guitars, during media preview at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The grueling event was a media preview that offers just a taste of what the National Association of Music Merchants Show will offer when it officially returns to the convention center on Thursday, January 16 through Sunday, January 19.

The annual music conference is expected to attract nearly 120,000 people from around the world. These visitors are welcomed not only by the latest high-tech devices and the hottest instruments, but also by industrial panels and concerts.

According to Junior Tauvaa, Senior Vice, this year’s show is expected to have an economic impact of $ 178.6 million on both parts of Orange and Los Angeles County. This includes stays in 51 hotels for visitors, transportation, spending at the convention center, and other factors president of sales and service for Visit Anaheim, the region’s convention and visitor office. NAMM’s economic impact brought the region $ 167 million last year, around $ 14 million less than the originally expected $ 181 million.

Dozens of exhibitors were present at the convention center on Wednesday, January 15, to show what the larger conference has to offer its visitors. Providers and PR specialists showed items from the guitar to the software as part of the preview.

One of the main attractions was a bright red guitar from the guitar manufacturer Fender, which was manufactured in his custom shop in Corona. The guitar, called Ron Thorn Fender Stratocaster 1, has a retail price of $ 33,000.

Heather Youmans, PR manager at Fender, said the apple-red candy-finish guitar was inspired by the upcoming release of another corona outfit – the S1 model by performance auto company Saleen.

“The builder Ron Thorn always loved fast cars,” said Youmans. “It was something that fascinated him and he saw many similarities between the sleek design and high performance of the Fender Stratocaster and the Saleen 1 supercar, and he made that connection, and that’s basically the result of it.”

The guitar body is made of carbon fiber with a carved maple top. Saleen did the Candy Apple Red finish on the guitar.

The guitar was far from the only expensive item on the preview show. The Italian violin maker Stefano Trabucchi showed his handmade violins in the traditional “Cremonese” style at a price of approx. USD 20,000 each.

If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper instrument, Tuscany-based guitar maker Paoletti Guitars shows guitars made from recycled wine barrels for $ 4,000 each.

The event focused not only on instruments, but also on technology.

Andreas Wagner, CEO of software company Rebeat, showed his Perfect Groove software program, which acts as a virtual turning tool and enables engineers to create and test a virtual vinyl cut before cutting an actual record.

“The software indicates where problems occur in your mix,” Wagner said, explaining that the program can tell you whether the grooves in the vinyl need to be deeper or whether other changes need to be made to the cut.

The evening ended with several performances in the Gibson preview area, where musicians Jared James Nichols and Emily Wolfe performed a cover of Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” on Epiphone guitars and Charlie Parra del Riego on a Kramer. The Colombian musician Juanes and the band Los Lobos ended the music with a reproduction of “La Bamba” on Gibson acoustic guitars.

The NAMM Show

When: 16.-19. January

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim.

Information: Namm.org

