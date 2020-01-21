advertisement

As you wait for The Expanse season five to premiere, you’ll be happy to see that some recurring characters have big chores.

According to a new Deadline report, Keon Alexander, who plays villainous Belter Marco in the Amazon drama, will be a fixture in the upcoming story. This feels about right given the end of his story and the story the character has with Naomi Nagata. The two share a son in Filip, who will also play an important role in the fifth season. The actor behind this role in Jasai Chase Owens will also come back, now as a regular series player.

In some other news, Nadine Nicole is mentioned for her role as Melba a.k.a. Clarissa Mao promoted to the regular series. She played a prominent role in the second half of season three as an opponent of many of our heroes before changing mindsets. She made a short appearance at the beginning of season four, but this change clearly shows that we will have a much larger presence this time.

After spending a lot separately from Season 4, we hope Season 5 can help some of the series’ established characters meet again more often. Take, for example, Bobbie Draper, who spent the entire season on Mars separately from Holden and the rest of the Roci crew. Season 4 was apparently mainly about setting the stage for some upcoming events, and when Marco finally becomes a big bad (or at least a slide), many different characters could come together to record him.

Hopefully, later this summer, more news about Season 4 of The Expanse (or at least an official trailer) will follow. We will publish some additional news shortly. However, visit the link here for more information.

What interests you most when it comes to season five of The Expanse?

