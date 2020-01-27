advertisement

They were in the focus of global sympathy following a deadly November attack that saw many family members killed. Now, however, Mexico’s Mormon community is being pressured by supporters of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who accuse them of supporting his enemies.

The November gangland attack on a remote road in the northern Sonora state killed three mothers and six children from the LeBaron and Langford families, who settled in the region decades ago. Their vehicles were set on fire and burned, with security experts saying the evidence shows that the massacre was carried out by a Juarez Cartel faction known as La Linea, and may have been a case of mistaken identity. Factions of armed groups Sinaloa and Juarez fight over lucrative cross-border smuggling routes in the area.

Following the attack, many local Mormons fled to the US again, unconvinced that the Mexican authorities could guarantee their safety. Others, however, stayed and became vocal critics of the cartels, and Lopez Obrador, who is under increasing pressure amid growing violence nationwide. On Sunday, the AP reported that a pilgrimage by relatives of slain Mexicans, led in part by Mormon families, had been accorded by supporters of the president, who loudly cheated the marchers.

“Leave the place!” They shouted at the Caravan Mormon contingent for truth, justice, and peace. The convoy had intended to leave a letter to Lopez Obrador at the National Palace in City of Mexico. On the contrary, his supporters accused the caravan members of being pockets of the president’s opponents.

The AP reported that near Zocalo Square, downtown, hundreds of Lopez Obrador supporters shouted at peaceful protesters: “It’s an honor to be with Obrador” and “Get out!”

Among the marchers was Adrián LeBaron, whose daughter perished in the attack, as well as his four grandchildren. In recent months LeBaron and a handful of Mormons have become fierce critics of government policy.

Adrian’s cousin Julian LeBaron told the Guardian recently that Mormons who dared to remain feel a degree of protection because of their ties to the US Almost all family members are both US and Mexican citizens, meaning that they can easily travel, or relocate, between the two countries.

However, family critics have now seemed tired of their outspoken views.

“We have dual citizenship. We have the protection of the FBI and Donald Trump tweets that scare the bejesus out of some people. Who the hell else will say something?” LeBaron said. After the Mormon killings, Trump posted on Twitter that it was time to declare war on drug cartels.

“They killed four women yesterday in Ciudad Juárez and tomorrow there will be news. (But) they killed three women and some children from our family and that is international news,” LeBaron told the Guardian.

Earlier this month, Lopez Obrador vowed that those behind the massacre would be punished and that the truth surrounding the crime would eventually come out. But his new administration has thrown amid renewed cartel blood.

Mexico suffered its worst year of homicide in 2019, with a record 34,582 casualties, official data shows, underscoring the challenge Lopez Obrador faces. He assumed the presidency in December 2018, pledging to appease the country with a less confrontational approach to security, but violence has continued to rise, with suicide deaths 2.5 percent higher in 2019 than a year earlier, according to data. of the security ministry.

Mexico has used its military in a war against drug cartels since late 2006. But despite the arrest or killing of key hoods, the campaign has failed to reduce drug violence and has led to more killings after criminal groups. fight between them.

In a speech before the expansion of Mormon family members near the US border earlier this month, Lopez Obrador promised to keep relatives assessed by the ambush investigation conducted by gunmen two months ago.

“There will be justice,” he declared, addressing the small crowd from an outdoor stage set against the rugged mountains surrounding the town of La Mora, home of the victims.

Lopez Obrador said the investigation was progressing, but gave no details. Earlier in the day, he met privately with the victims’ relatives for about an hour after traveling nearly four hours by car to the city.

La Mora, like other northern Mexican settlements where relatives of large families live, was founded decades ago by breakaway Mormon leaders who fled the U.S. seeking a safe haven for their polygamist beliefs.

Lopez Obrador was warmly received during his visit.

“Thank you for being here in such a painful moment,” Margaret Langford said in her brief Spanish speeches, describing her family as broken.

“I love this place,” she added, “and it hurts my soul that I can’t live here.”

Langford recently left La Mora, as many other relatives have fled saying they no longer feel safe. Loretta Miller, the grandmother of four children killed, estimates 80 percent of her brothers – and sister-in-law and their families, have left and no longer plan to return.

Mexican authorities have so far arrested seven suspects in the case. At least two other arrests of suspects linked to La Linea have been made in the US, but it is unclear if they are related to the massacre.

Two months after the tragedy struck, deceived security has helped to calm down waiting residents. Today, roads in and around La Mora are patrolled by hundreds of heavily armed soldiers, helicopters moving overhead. But with only a few families staying settled, at least one village is rooting, with vacant houses. The wait left a once-strong faith deeply shaken in the picturesque villages that families have called home for generations.

“La Mora will never be the same,” said 27-year-old Kendra Miller, whose brother Howard lost his wife Rhonita and their four children in the attack. “There are families who will come back to visit, but they will not live here again because they do not feel safe.”

Some locals complain that police presence prior to the November attack was almost non-existent, but since then army soldiers and National Guard troops have been flooded, along with the FBI and Mexican investigators.

Lopez Obrador’s one-year government has struggled to tame the rampant drug violence across the country as suicides are at a record high and some spectacular security hurdles have played out on his watch.

The large families that have populated this part of northern Mexico, located between rolling hills and rivers, descend from detached Mormon communities that began to leave the US more than a century ago, in search of paradises. sure of their polygamist beliefs.

They built ranch-style homes with orchards, where young children of growing families could ride their bicycles and play all day outdoors.

Like Miller, many nostalgic waxes about careless childhood, even if their children can grow up elsewhere.

“I got married a week after the massacre,” she said, “and now my fiancé wants us to live in the United States.”

On a strolling tour of the area, Miller shows the many houses that sit very empty, once regular gardens overflowing with weeds.

Other family members describe how children suffer from recurring anxiety and those relatives who have left fears to return.

While they are a separate minority, there are those families who oppose leaving.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Mateo Langford, whose sister was killed in the attack.

“Bad things happen in every corner of the world, including the United States. We just cannot leave, ”he said.

As he sorted out the pecans from last year’s harvest, Mateo’s brother Steve Langford, whose sister Christine was killed, said he would stay put as well. He said his immediate plans are to help his cousin David with the harvest and try to persuade him to stay as well.

David lost his wife Dawa and their two children in the attack.

Another remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

“I’ll never leave here,” Langford said.

