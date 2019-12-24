advertisement

Last week the Epic Games Store started a promotion with the title 12 Days of Free Games, and although all games were worth it for the low price of $ 0, you should definitely grab today’s freebie if you haven’t yet have. From now until December 25 at 11:00 AM ET, Celeste is free to download at the Epic Games Store, and you owe it to yourself to add this brilliant 2D platform game to your collection of PC games.

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platform game from the makers of TowerFall,” reads the description on the store page. “Defy hundreds of hand-made challenges, unravel cunning secrets and unpack the mystery of the mountain.”

This is what I had to say about Celeste in my piece about the best games of 2018 from the beginning of this year:

If I had to recommend a single game to everyone on this list, I think it would be Celeste. Not many games can balance a moving, meaningful story about mental health with some of the tightest, most exciting gameplay of the generation, but finding that balance is just one of Celeste’s many impressive achievements.

Keep in mind that there is a new free game from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale every day, which runs until January 1, so you can have a fairly large library of games without spending a penny, as long as you stay next time few days. Go to this page to view the latest free game every day.

Image source: Matt Makes Games

