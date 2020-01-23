advertisement

Our frozen queen Saweetie recently killed us with her fashion. She looks good in everything! Rapper My Type recently hit the carpet for the premiere of Bad Boys For Life rocking jeans with purple feather bangs, a black corset and gold platform sandals from Jessica Rich Collection.

According to the website, “the thick, thick design that makes the garment more comfortable than any other style.” Adjustable ankle strap. “The price will cost you $ 209, but they are currently 20 percent off using the code” 2020 “.

Jessica Rich Collection has been worn by your favorite celebrity, including Kelly Rowland, Kylie Jenner, Toni Braxton, Cardi B, J. Lo and more!

