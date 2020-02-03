advertisement

The legends and co-founders Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius reflect the trials, successes and ambitions of the growing company.

In the eight years since Get Lifted Film Co. was launched, the partnership launched by John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius has become an industry player. Get Lifted was launched in 2012 and delivered one thunderbolt after another, from WGN America’s record-breaking sensation “Underground” to Oscar-winner “La La Land”, for which the company acted as executive producer. Get Lifted produced a Broadway production of August Wilson’s “Jitney” on stage in 2017, for which its founders won the Tony Award for the best revival of a piece.

The trio has built a successful and influential independent production house without much fanfare and has largely avoided any vanity press. You’ve recently started discussing the company, and all three founders met with IndieWire last month to have a long, open discussion about the company’s origins and vision for the future.

“Hollywood has changed for women and colored people over the years because it was difficult when we started,” said Jackson. “12 Years Slave” hadn’t won an Oscar. For example, we would stage projects like a black historical biopic and mock executives. So it was revealing to have been there before and to see so much more openness and interest in the kind of stories we wanted to tell but couldn’t. “

For many, Get Lifted is best known as Legend’s Company, but the company’s aspirations go far beyond its own musical and acting ambitions. (The slogan is: “Smart, Elevated, Commercial”.) The company’s most groundbreaking project to date is “Underground”. A critical success that broke the audience records for WGN America in its first season in 2016. The series was brave and refreshing Record the slave narrative and unfold more like a fast-paced action drama than anything television audiences had seen before. And it quickly became clear: slave narratives were no longer the same afterwards, and Harriet Tubman’s biography “Harriet” from last year took a similar approach.

“It really showed who we are and what kinds of random stories we wanted to be at the forefront,” said Jackson. The project was a real breakthrough for the company. “It was something that came pretty baked to us, but we made sure that our DNA was on the show.”

They also praise the critical success of their new sketch series “Sherman’s Showcase”, which premiered last fall at the IFC. The series was designed by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and is moderated by Sherman McDaniel (Salahuddin), who guides viewers through time with music and comedy from the 40-year-old library of a legendary (but fictional) music series.

“It’s very smart, probably the best rated thing I’ve ever participated in my life,” said Legend. “There was an assumption that there was no audience for intelligent black content, but we are demonstrating that it is obviously not true.” The series will return with a one-hour Black History Month Spectacular this summer, not February.

Get Lifted’s latest offering, the Netflix hip-hop competition series “Rhythm + Flow”, was also released for raves in October 2019. In the series that the company developed internally, the hip-hop artists Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris unsigned rappers fighting for a price of $ 250,000.

As usual, Netflix didn’t release viewership for the series, but the participants became stars almost overnight. The winner, a 34-year-old rapper named D Smoke, saw his Instagram follower grow from about 7,000 to over 1.3 million in a few weeks.

“Rhythm + Flow” is the first original music competition program for Netflix that was the most sensible home for Netflix, said Legend. “Because of the language, it was difficult to get a foothold in a regular network,” he said. “And there are so many things that would sand the edge of the show if they were cleaned up, and Hip Hop needs Rand. And we’re really excited to be working with Netflix as we were able to do exactly what we wanted.”

It’s a long way from the launch of Get Lifted, and they have had to prove themselves. Some did not take them seriously: Legend’s fame was seen as a handicap and they were treated like a cosmetic company. The founders who only made them take risks.

“At that point we had almost nothing to lose,” said Stiklorius. “Looking back on those years when a lot of people said things like, ‘You can never do this in this city. ‘It’s great that we have built a reputation for good taste and good work ethic. “

As the company grew, they didn’t lose their nerve – be it with a completely original program like an IFC sketch show that doesn’t differ from anything else, or NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”, in which the legend said Played the leading role.

Many people have held back on this last one. “The three of us talked and decided that John is the black Jesus? We have to do that, “said Stiklorius.” We produced it and then won the Emmy for it. But everything we do to shape our lives and what we did to get to that point is fine about breaking the norm, getting the job done, and believing in ourselves. “

The three founders have been friends for many years. Stiklorius and Jackson grew up in Philadelphia. Stiklorius met Legend in the mid-1990s at the University of Pennsylvania College, where they sang in an a capella group. She would finally introduce Legend Jackson, who became Penn’s first manager after graduating from Penn in 1999.

Legend’s music career began when his debut studio album “Get Lifted” was released by Columbia Records in 2004. Music eventually brought him into the world of film and television, and he never looked back and became more influential as he became famous. Get Lifted Film Co. was born not long after. They sold over two dozen shows almost immediately, but quickly realized that getting these projects on the air was a different challenge.

“We set up and they bought it in the room and we thought” that’s easy, “” said Stiklorius. “The frustrating part was getting to the finish line on every project. But we knew we had really great ideas because at least they chose them. “

About nine months after Get Lifted launched, Universal received its first overall contract that kept the company afloat as its ambitions grew. It was another three to four years before his first TV show in 2016 appeared on the “Underground” series. It was a big year for the company, which had a successful TV series and two feature film releases: the young Obama romance, “Southside with You” and “La La Land”. After its Sundance premiere, “Southside With You” was praised by critics and was a mild box office hit. and “La La Land” received 14 record nominations at the 89th Academy Awards and won in six categories.

Additional contracts will follow, including a multi-year production contract that will be signed with independent studio Critical Content in early 2017 to produce unwritten television and digital media content. A few months later, the company signed its first contract with Sony Pictures Television and in 2019, after a bidding war with several studios, signed a three-year contract with ABC Studios.

Get Lifted is now benefiting from changes in the industry climate, from the rise of streamers to increased diversification pressure. The founders said they had more outlets for their projects, but like all other companies, were more competitive than ever. One advantage: Legend’s starpower and social media reach, which includes over 13 million followers on Twitter and almost 12 million on Instagram.

The company has a lot in the pipeline, but the project they are expressing is particularly excited about the upcoming Netflix musical “Jingle Jangle”, written and directed by David E. Talbert. Get Lifted’s largest and most expensive project to date. It’s about Forest Whitaker and Madalen Mills in the story of a toy maker and his granddaughter, who invent a magical invention that could change their lives if they get it going for good in time for the holidays. Jackson called it “black” Willy Wonka.

Talbert had been trying to get the field going for almost two decades when Netflix bought the field in 2017, and Get Lifted came on board the following year as a producer. “It’s amazing to be part of something that is really that huge, on this budget, for the original content of a black writer and director, with a purely black cast and black producers,” said Legend. (Netflix is ​​targeting an autumn version.)

So what does Get Lifted mean for the future? “World domination,” Jackson joked, but noted that the company has developed an international presence with unwritten shows like “Rhythm + Flow”. The team is also currently engaged in broader discussions about expanding the brand and the potential to have its own sales channels so that they can be operated on multiple platforms.

“We are quite ambitious, taking our time and building our business slowly and systematically,” said Legend. “Now we have reached the point where we can expand it globally and achieve real impairment without ever losing our identity and without compromising.”

