To catch a co-host spot on Hello america to star in the 2019 blockbuster movie Hustlers to become one of the most popular memes of last year, last year for KeKe Palmer was a whirlwind.

Now, it looks like her 2020 is only going up, while the 26-year-old is the new face of the new Oil of Olay product line containing ingredients such as collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Oh, and for black skin like ours, the products promise to hydrate you with our favorite products: shea butter and coconut oil.

“This year-long partnership with Olay Body means a lot to me because for a long time women like me were not represented in the beauty industry and representation is so important,” Palmer recently told ESSENCE.

“We are beautiful, confident and fearless – all the things that Olay Body represents.”

Palmer also highlighted the fact that this line is affordable while still feeling like a luxury.

“I think beauty can sometimes be polarizing and with this new line, Olay Body has created something that is inclusive and accessible but also formulated with luxury ingredients that are often at higher prices,” she said. concluded.

For her, this product helps her, telling Allure that he had no idea that body cleansers could help keep your skin supple and hydrated.

“I didn’t really know that body washes could really make a difference,” she says. “Thanks to my relationship with Olay Body, especially the vitamin C body wash, it has really changed my skin over time. You don’t need to have dry skin; you just need to use better products. The body wash she loves contains vitamin C to help lighten the skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier.

This is not Palmer’s first partnership with Olay. In 2019, during New York Fashion Week, she signed up for the 14-day body transformation while participating in the Christian Cowan fashion show … and killed him! You see, during this challenge, all she could use was an Olay Ultra Moisture body wash AND nothing else. No lotion, no shea butter, no petroleum jelly, NUTTIN.

And his elbows and ankles were still flexible AF!

We have to give it to the people of Olay, who have exploited an amazing black talent. Remember, last year, they made Black Trans actress and star of pose, Mj Rodriguez a brand ambassador too! We do not see what Olay has in store for these ladies in 2020!

