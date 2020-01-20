advertisement

Exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi has called for an end to western negotiations with the country’s “regime of terror” and has insisted that the Iranian people, who he believes are “the true sovereigns of Iran”, “maximum support” receives.

When the exiled prince spoke at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC on January 15, he insisted that negotiations with the country’s regime were a “betrayal” of the Iranian people and instead called for an open dialogue with representatives of the Iranian people, to achieve this goal freedom.

“By offering the regime unconditional negotiations, you are neglecting the population’s call for unconditional support,” he said.

“In fact, you betrayed them by accommodating their oppressors. International attention and solidarity are vital for any movement that wants to overthrow a totalitarian regime. The struggle of the Iranian people is no exception. This is precisely why the regime’s proxy and apologists in the western media and political circles are working diligently to thwart any form of support for the free world, whether by advocating cuts in funding for civil education or by Human rights initiatives or by undercutting the absurd argument that even speaking about the regime’s crimes will undermine democratic progress. “

“Today I look forward to discussing a new path that will focus on involving the true sovereigns of Iran, the Iranian people. This regime deserves every form of maximum pressure, but my people deserve every ounce of maximum support, ”he added.

Pahlavi said Iran’s “reign of terror” dates back nearly 40 years and has led to several incidents in which the regime oppressed and murdered its population, including the recent shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752, which carried all 176 passengers on board 82 of them were Iranian nationals.

“Wasn’t there enough water under the bridge to assess that this regime could not be trusted? It has never been transparent. It has never been honest,” said the exiled prince.

“It has proven time and time again that it is willing to sacrifice the lives of millions of Iranians to keep itself in power, and the message you send to a nation trying to free itself from this regime says that we still insist on having a dialogue with them, ”he said.

“It’s not an encouraging message. It can only be interpreted as something to put it plainly and clearly that discourages. And when I say that – and I think it’s time to finally understand that it’s a waste of time, to expect the regime to change something other than what it has done in the past 40 years. “

Pahlavi insisted that the people in Iran, whom he called the “X factor”, were vital to achieving freedom in the country, adding that they were “never considered” in 40 years.

“Have a dialogue with representatives of the Iranian people of the secular democratic forces. Let them offer you the ways in which you can help yourself to achieve this freedom, because, as I said, we have the common values ​​of freedom and human rights. And we are part of the solution, but as a nation we have never been a factor. “

“Because history has shown us that regimes do not survive, but the peoples are eternal. And here it is the human factor that counts, not the regime factor. We are no longer in the 20th century. We are in the 21st century. It is a great one Difference from the time when existentialism or relaxation or realpolitik were the order of the day – not anymore. They cannot stop people. You can only help them.

Elsewhere in his lecture, Pahlavi, who lives in Maryland, noted that the recent protests in his country were different from anything he had seen since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, and said that the Iranians “for the first time since Could smell the opportunity for 40 years “.

“People had it. The current generation of young Iranians can no longer stand this. You want a chance for a better future. They want to be on the way to modernity and freedom. The only thing that stands between them and the free world is this regime. “

Extensive protests had hit the region since November 15, when the authorities announced a new gasoline ration system that would increase gasoline prices by up to 50 percent.

The authorities said the new system was aimed at redistributing funds to the country’s most vulnerable. However, there was a rapid backlash from citizens across the country who took to the streets to end the government of the Islamic Republic.

“I don’t think people take to the streets and risk their lives just because they contest an electricity bill. It’s much more than that. And it’s a right to self-determination that they cried from day one, and that in Iran has not yet been reached, ”added Pahlavi.

More recently, hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to protest after the paramilitary revolutionary guard admitted accidentally shooting down Ukrainian flight 752, although they were initially to blame for mechanical failure.

