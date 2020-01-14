advertisement

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The family of a little girl who suffers from a disorder that has stunned doctors turns to the community for help. They started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van and driveway.

The mother of Carisa Drum tells us that her condition is so rare that science has been unable to match it with a diagnosis, so she has had difficulty qualifying for financial assistance. She is now turning to the community.

Carisa Drum, 3 years old, likes to feel the vibrations of bubbles. Her mother says that this is one of the good days. Some days are not that simple.

advertisement

“She has epilepsy, she has hearing loss, she has vision problems, she is hydrocephalus and she has a shunt that removes the pressure from her brain. She has many GI problems, so she is fed and ventilated by bags for 20 to 24 hours one day. She’s not mobile. She’s verbal in her own way, but she’s not talking, “Carolynn Drum said.

Carolynn says it’s worse that doctors are still trying to figure out the diagnosis of Carisa.

“Through her father, she was genetically linked to a gene called PEX1 that deals with peroxisomal disorders, but because they have not found a link with me, she is not eligible for scientific research to get help.”

This also makes it almost impossible to get financial help

As Carisa gets older, her family has to make adjustments, including a van to replace her SUV that is big enough for a wheelchair and a driveway to get Carisa in and out of the house.

“But we want to show her life and we need a car to get her out, so these four walls aren’t all she sees.”

Carloynn says it’s not easy to ask for help.

“But if you look at what she needs and what we miss. We need help,” Carolynn said. “We will do our best to do what we have to do and sometimes, if that means we ask for help elsewhere, we will do it.”

Visit the GoFundMe page or Carisa’s Facebook page for more information.

41.148772

-75.940518

.

advertisement