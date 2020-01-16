advertisement

There have been many great offers for wireless chargers from Anker lately, but there is another mobile accessory brand that makes high-quality wireless chargers for much less than large companies such as Belkin and Mophie. It’s Aukey and Amazon currently has a fantastic deal for one of the company’s most popular models for wireless chargers. The Aukey E230964 Fast Wireless Charging Pad is a $ 17 model that is Qi certified and supports three different charging speeds: normal 5 W charging, 7.5 W fast charging for iPhones and 10 W fast charging for Android phones. Go to Amazon now and you’ll find a $ 6 coupon that you can cut to reduce the price to just $ 10.99!

Here is more info from the product page:

Fast: charge your Qi-compatible Android phone up to 10 W or your iPhone (iPhone 8 and higher) up to 7.5 W. Standard 5W wireless charging is also supported. For fast charging, the wireless charger must be connected to a fast charger (Quick Charge 2.0 and higher)

Stylish and compact: with a structured charging surface and slim metal edges, this slim and compact wireless charger looks great on any desk or bedside table

Safe: built-in safety devices such as temperature control, detection of foreign objects and power monitoring ensure total safety

Compatible: works with all Qi devices, including iPhone (iPhone 8 and higher), Samsung Galaxy (S7 and higher), as well as recent devices from Sony, Huawei, Google, LG, Nokia etc. Charging is possible via most phones ( cases thicker than 3 mm may need to be removed)

Package Contents: AUKEY LC-C6 Graphite Lite Q 10 W Wireless Fast Charger, Micro USB Cable, User Manual, 45 Day Money Back Guarantee and Product Replacement Warranty Card for 24 Months

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement