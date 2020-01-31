advertisement

The battery life is one of the most important factors when choosing a new smartphone. In fact, it’s probably the second most important thing behind the price. Well, if price and battery life are important to you, the deal that just appeared on Amazon will be a dream come true. According to Motorola, the Moto G7 Power offers one to three full days of battery life after one charge. Go to Amazon right now and you can buy an unlocked model that works on any wireless network for just $ 179.99!

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Max Vision display. Immerse yourself in the ultra-wide image on the 6. 2 ″ Hd + screen with a 19: 9 aspect ratio.

Responsive performance. Work and play without delay thanks to an octal core processor and up to 3 GB of memory.

Fast focusing camera. Never miss a moment with a 12 MP PDAF camera and the 8 MP selfie camera.

Fingerprint reader. Let me remember your password code. Touch the fingerprint reader to wake up and unlock your phone immediately.

Moto experiences. Our exclusive software makes your phone more user-friendly, such as waking up with a simple gesture.

60 hour battery. Feed up to 3 days with a 5000 mAh battery.

