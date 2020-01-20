advertisement

If you want an ultra-modern robot vacuum cleaner at a great price, Amazon now has a huge sale on Roombas with the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. But if you want to save even more money and don’t mind buying a big brand name, there is another Amazon deal that you should definitely check out. Hurry up and you can grab an ILIFE V3s Pro robot vacuum cleaner for just $ 128. It works just about as well as a Roomba entry, but for a fraction of the cost!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

With tangle-free care for pet hair, focused on picking up hair, dirt, debris on hard floors. Wheels diameter – 65 mm

Low profile design for cleaning under beds, furniture where dirt is hidden. Ideal for hardwood, tiles, laminate or stone.

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart anti-shock and anti-fall sensors. Running time 90-100 minutes

Easy operation with remote control, or one-touch automatic cleaning button on robot.

Tip: Easy maintenance, empty garbage can and clean the filter after every use. Replace the filter every month.

12-month customer service and U. S. customer service offer you peace of mind and great service

