Getting a good camera drone used to mean spending a fortune, and that’s still the case when you need a professional drone with all the trimmings. However, if you’re only looking for a high-quality drone to make fun videos, you’ll be shocked at how affordable they are these days. The Potensic D58 FPV drone with 1080P camera sells for $ 190 on Amazon and it is one of the best models we tested in the past year. Clip the coupon on the spot and use the promotional code IXPXPNXQ at checkout, and you can get this great camera drone for just $ 129.99.

Here are some important information from the product page:

【Ideal traveling drone with carrying case and 2 batteries】: come with a customized strip for storing your drone and accessories. Dual batteries offer a flight of up to 36 minutes. Long time to travel outside.

【5G WiFi Real-time transmission, 1080P camera】: this D58 is characterized by a 5G WiFi camera and captures 1080P images and smooth live video without delay. 120 ° wide angle and 90 ° lens diversify your recording styles.

【GPS-assisted safe and stable flight】: GPS mode and elevation function ensure that the D58 floats stably in the air. Return with one button, out of range and low battery alarm, and uncontrolled protection, all of these help to guarantee a safe flight.

【Suitable for both beginners and advanced users】: take-off and landing with one key for children and beginners, 3-speed mode for pilots with different operational skills. Birthday or holiday gift for children and friends.

【Follow Me & Orbit mode】: D58 can follow your steps anywhere in the Follow Me mode. Orbit mode helps to create a panoramic image around you in the middle. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

