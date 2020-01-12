advertisement

There is really no doubt that Dyson makes the best cordless vacuum cleaners out there, but there is no doubt that they are MUCH overpriced. Seriously, almost $ 1,000 for a vacuum?! Nowadays you can get a wireless vacuum that is almost as good as a Dyson for much, much less money, and Amazon has a one-day sale that reinforces that idea. Hurry up and you can buy a $ 270 Tineco A10 Master cordless vacuum cleaner for just $ 209, a low point ever. It has a powerful 350 W motor, great suction power, a battery life of almost an hour per charge, a light that helps you see so much more dust and dirt, and it costs hundreds less than a comparable Dyson – especially in today’s sales!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

【Powerful suction & TWO durable battery】 Tineco A10 brushless motor of 350 W offers ultra-quiet powerful suction, lifting embedded dirt with ease. Two 2000mAh detachable lithium battery provides up to 50 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning experience. Eco Tineco is the only authorized seller on Amazon.】

【TWO full-size LED brushes】 Specific care for different floor types, Tineco offers professional treatment for different types of dirt.

【Wireless and lightweight】 Tineco A10 Lightweight main body (only 2.87 pounds), easy to convert to a handheld, meet your various cleaning needs with floor to ceiling accessories.

【4 phases Completely sealed filter system with flush-free filter cleaning tool】 Captures the particles with excellent efficiency, expels non-allergenic fresh air without leakage of fine dust. The ingeniously invented rinse-free filter cleaning tool from Tineco ensures continued suction and an uninterrupted cleaning experience.

【What’s more】 2.87 lbs lightweight main body, continuous locking of the power mode switch, easy to empty garbage bin, magazine, mini-electric brush, 2-in-1 dust brush, crusher, charging adapter and carefree 2-year warranty. Go to Tineco Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/tineco to purchase accessories

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement