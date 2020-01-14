advertisement

There were 24 slots available at the College Football Playoff in the six seasons of its existence, with four programs accounting for 17 of those appearances.

Expect more of the same next season.

The elite college football ladder remains a small club in which a Power 5 (Pac-12) conference can barely win an invite and the other two (Big Ten, Big 12) rarely win, posting a combined record 1-7.

As the books close in the 2019 season and we take a look next season – even with the deadline for sub-classes to declare for the NFL draft about a week away – the landscape looks so familiar.

Pac-12 figures to be shut out of the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, Clemson and Alabama will return for their sixth time each, Oklahoma is still hitting the door … but there will probably be some upside for the familiar formula.

Those four teams that accounted for 17 appearances? Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State have never fought him in the same postseason. And a chunk of five consecutive winners from the Southeastern Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference, the latest coming with LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson on Monday, will be drawn.

Betting favorite, according to PointsBet, is Clemson at +175, followed by Ohio State (+200), Alabama (+550) and LSU (+800). The other four are Georgia (+1000), Florida (+1700), Oklahoma (+1900) and Auburn (+2000).

We somehow disagree.

Here is an early look at our top 5 teams for 2020:

1. The State of Ohio

The Buckeyes made a smooth transition for coach Ryan Day in 2019 and will return again to try to finish what they couldn’t in this year’s Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Clemson when they lost 29-23 after rising 16 points in the division first.

Quarterback Justin Fields (41 touchdowns, three interceptions) is no worse than Heisman’s co-favorite, and a trio of passable offensive linemen – left tackle Thayer Munford, center Josh Myers and guard Wyatt Davis – all decided to return to ease concerns over loss of rusher JK 2000-yard Pigeons and KJ nets Hill and Binjimen Victor.

The Buckeyes will not be caught offensively, the assembly line of defensive end talent will land another star – look for Zach Harrison in his sophisticated year – and running back defensive back Shaun Wade is as much experience as needed. cornerstone for a secondary reload.

A Week 2 trip to Oregon and a mid-sized venture to Penn State should be attractive.

2. Clemson

Regardless of who leaves early for the NFL, the Tigers will have plenty of attacking power behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence (another preseason co-favorite, along with Ohio State pitchers) wide receiver Justyn Ross and running back running back Lyn-J Dixon.

Losing four offensive starting linemen is less than ideal, but Clemson still plays in the ACC, where resistance is slight amid any growing pain. In 2020, the Tigers at least get a chance to combat boredom with a Nov. 7 trip to Notre Dame.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables proved this season that he can adjust and scheme his way to having another senior unit after massive personnel losses, including the removal of one of the major defensive linemen in college football history. Anyone who leaves Clemson after this season, don’t sweat it.

Dabo Swinney will also be inducted next season with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, including No. 1 prospect Bryan Bresee, a plug-and-play defenseman. The beating continues.

3. Alabama

Alabama had not batted as bad as it could have been with the early departures to the NFL, as wide receiver DeVonta Smith, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses will return to Tuscaloosa to help guide a roster. built on the power of five consecutive classes for five recruits.

After some wish-and-will-not-he-plays, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his surgically repaired hip declared for the NFL draft, leaving the Tide’s offseason focus in a battle between 2019 brother Mac Jones’ replacement. your little Taulia Tagovailoa and five-star freshman Bryce Young.

Alabama will have to navigate its November return games against LSU and Auburn, and a home game Sept. 19 against Georgia looms over the consistency of the Tide’s play-offs. But this is a certainty: Coach Nick Saban will not rest until Bama returns to the playoffs after losing for the first time ever.

4. Oklahoma

Soon they have a problem. Getting to the playoffs is not one of them.

Winning a semifinal game is a step Oklahoma has yet to take, largely because its defense grows on the larger stage. In the Sooners’ four losses in the playoffs, they have given up 37, 54 (in two overtime), 45 and 63 points.

But coveted coordinator Alex Grinch is still at the helm of defense for a second year after a season in which Oklahoma destroyed its allowed yards by nearly 100 yards per game.

Combine a more anticipated defensive upgrade with the fact that coach Lincoln Riley is not coaching the Dallas Cowboys or another NFL team, and the knowledge that 2019 five-star star Spiderer Rattler appears to be a ready descendant of Oklahoma’s Heisman bloodlines – and all five of those starting offensive penises return – and there’s more than enough here for a sixth consecutive Big 12 title.

5. LSU

Biggest college football question in 2020: How much of LSU’s success in 2019 was simply tied to Joe Burrow?

The Tigers were much more than their Heisman comeback – and All-America talent from both sides returns, including Biletnikoff Award recipient Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley – but it’s Myles Brennan (or a defender). of TBD). ?

A Game 2 home game against Texas may start to show the way, and there is an October 10 deadline to figure it out as the Tigers play in the hopeful SEC East Florida, which is one of a handful of teams (hello, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon) looking to topple the play-off side.

2020 National Championship odds, through PointsBet:

Clemson (+175)

State of Ohio (+200)

Alabama (+550)

LSU (+800)

Georgia (+1000)

Florida (+1700)

Oklahoma (+1900)

Auburn (+2000)

Texas (+2300)

Notre Dame (+2500)

Michigan (+3200)

Oregon (+3200)

Penn State (+4000)

Wisconsin (+5000)

Washington (+6000)

State of Oklahoma (+6000)

Baylor (+7000)

USC (+8000)

Nebraska (+8000)

Utah (+9000)

–By Anthony Gimino, Field Media

