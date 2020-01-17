advertisement

Gersh Co-Presidents David and Bob Gersh announced on Friday that the talent agency had signed an agreement with the Writers Guild of America and would resume writing for writers.

“Writers are critical to our industry, and Gersh can look back on a long and proud history that represents them,” said David and Bob in a joint statement. “We feel deeply committed to our authors and their interests and appreciate their patience. We look forward to starting our work for you again. “

The contract, which takes effect immediately, makes Gersh the first full-service agency to deal with the WGA.

However, details of the transaction have not been released.

Hollywood agencies and the WGA have been at a dead end for months when it comes to packaging practices and fees that talent pooling agencies have for networks and studios. The WGA has argued that such practices have created conflicts of interest for agencies that have violated Hollywood authors.

In a statement to the writer’s customers, Gersh said: “Thank you for your patience. Gersh has represented writers for over 70 years, helping build and nurture some of the best literary talent in the industry. We feel very committed to you and your interests and strive to resume our work on your behalf. “

