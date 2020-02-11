advertisement

Ireland will face Twickenham on Sunday 23 February after beating Wales 24-14 last weekend in Dublin. And this morning in his columnGerry Thornley suggested that two wins in a row at Six Nations made a significant contribution to driving out the 2019 demons – especially because the Grand Slam champions were beaten extensively at Aviva Stadium. He writes: “It was not just victory, it was the way of it. Despite the events of 2019, Ireland was playing with freedom, ambition and confidence that never wavered, and that was an achievement in itself.. an increased willingness to search and unload space, with the back actually showing more transmissions than the forward movements. Players like CJ Stander and Robbie Henshaw almost looked like they were reinvented. “If Ireland could win against England in Twickenham, they would win the Triple Crown and take the title to Paris with a visit to Italy and a trip in the driver’s seat, and Leinsters coach Stuart Lancaster believes in Andy Farrell’s team are able to disrupt opportunities in London: “I think Ireland can win, I think it’s because of the quality of the players they have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Conway was one of Ireland’s outstanding players in defeating Wales. has pushed for calm minds and a bit of perspective before traveling to Eddie Jones’ men: “We will probably be the best team in the world for a week or two before we play England. The result will determine what will be written about us afterwards.” It tries to stay somewhere in the middle and realize that we are on the right path, a good way, to have new people and to look ahead and work hard. ” Farrell has released 13 players back to their provinces before the return of the Pro14 at the weekend, with a 23-member squad for a two-day training camp in Cork.

