BERLIN – Germany’s Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet with contenders to replace him as leader of the Christian Democrat (CDU) next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, moving ahead with the process of success as senior party figures demanded a speedy decision.

Kramp-Karrenbauer gave up her ambitions to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, her mentor, on Monday – a move that raised questions about the future of the conservative coalition with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The CDU must now begin to find a new leader and candidate for chancellor for the forthcoming federal election, which will take place by October 2021, to avoid a departure from the world’s number four economy and the European Union’s governing power in a state of disrepair. political evil.

On Monday, Kramp-Karrenbauer said she will organize a process to fill the roles of party chief and chancellor candidates over the summer. But senior members of the CDU party, fearing a vacuum, have since pressured them to speed up that schedule.

“We will begin the personnel selection process next week. I have invited those whose names are currently circulating for one-on-one interviews,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a television interview.

“At the moment, there are three names circulating in public. If more come, and what gender they are, we’ll see, “she said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s current party leadership rivals – Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn – and Armin Laschet, the prime minister of Germany’s most populous state and an ally of Merkel, have been widely discussed in German media as the most likely contenders.

Both Merz and Spahn are clearly on the right of the centrist, Merkel seeking consensus and, if one of them wins and seeks to sharpen the CDU’s profile before the next election, he could pressure her to step aside.

That sentiment prompted the Social Democrats on Wednesday to say they could step down as the new coalition partner if Merkel is forced to become chancellor.

A decision on the sequence could come before the summer break. “I took the summer break on the executive committee,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said, adding that the speed of the process depended in part on talks with claimants next week.

Solving the success issue by the summer would allow the government to assume its European Union presidency in the second half of the year without the leadership question it depended on.

Arguing that Europe needed a “capable and stable” Germany, Kramp-Karrenbauer said Merkel and her government were continuing preparations for Germany’s six-month EU presidency, starting in July.

“Now we are making a decision that is important to the CDU,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said, stressing that she believed that the party leader and the chancellor’s candidate should be the same person. “Whatever the SPD gets from this is her business.”

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Kevin Liffey)

