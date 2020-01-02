advertisement

German automaker Robert Bosch said Thursday that it has developed a sensor that allows cars to “see” a three-dimensional view of the road, aiming to lower the cost of technology that could accelerate the development of self-driving vehicles.

Private-held Bosch said the internally developed sensor, which will show at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, will cover both long and near highways and in the city and will work in concert with the company’s camera and radar technologies.

Lidar technology, which uses light-based sensors to generate a three-dimensional view of the road, remains a relatively new technology that is still in flux. In its current form, it is very expensive for mass market use, but if a cheaper deployment sensor were widely adopted, it could provide deeper data that would allow self-driving cars to detect distance for other road users such as pedestrians.

While numerous startups are working on lidar, the involvement of large, reliable suppliers such as Bosch can help accelerate technology adoption.

“Bosch is making automated driving a valuable opportunity in the first place,” Bosch board member Harald Kroeger said in a statement.

Initially using large rotating equipment mounted on the roof of the car, organizer developers have switched to more rigid solid-state devices that can be mounted on other parts of a car, such as near the headlights. They now sell for less than $ 10,000 in limited quantities, but analysts say they have to sell for as little as $ 200 in mass production to make it commercially viable.

Bosch has not provided a timeline, pricing or details of the technology for its development, but a spokesman said the company is working on making “ready-made” sensors and the focus will be on technology “in the affordable mass market. “.

The spokesman declined to say if Bosch already had automatic clients for the sensor.

The development of self-driving cars has hit speed as costs and regulatory concerns prompt motorists and tech companies to rethink their plans.

Lidar is currently used by companies including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo. Apple Inc. is also praising the technology.

Others are less enthusiastic about adopting lidar, citing high costs and disabilities – including Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Last April, Musk called it “a misstep” which was very costly and said anyone who relied on technology was “doomed”. Tesla vehicles rely on cameras and radars as their self-driving vision system.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in startups in recent years.

Other leading technology providers include Valeo, Aptiv and Continental. Last July, Valeo said it had won orders worth 500m euros ($ 560m) for its sensor products. ($ 1 = € 0.8927) (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

