BRUSSELS – Germany’s foreign minister called on Tuesday for European powers to come up with a joint response to Iran’s decision to remove borders set for its nuclear enrichment under an arms control agreement, but did not stop calling for sanctions. renovated UN

Following a crisis meeting with British and French foreign ministers in Brussels, Heiko Maas voiced some of Europe’s harshest criticism, however, of Tehran’s decision, despite a strong European desire to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

“What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and therefore we must find a common answer,” Maas told reporters.

Iran said on Sunday it was lifting bounds on its uranium enrichment following the US assassination of Iran’s top military commander.

Her announcement left the 2015 deal she signed with the United States, Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain, all but worthless. Washington waived the deal in May 2018.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that the content of the deal was slowly disappearing and that European powers would decide in the coming days whether to start a dispute resolution process for Iranian violations.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke for an hour by phone Tuesday, French officials said, without giving details.

Diplomats told Reuters on Monday that European parties to the deal would begin the process this week.

Under the 2015 agreement, in order to reduce the scope for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting most international sanctions.

Any of the signatories could trigger a dispute resolution process that could culminate in the U.N. Security Council with a so-called “passport” of global sanctions, the U.N. on Iran.

“Iran cannot build its own nuclear weapons,” Maas said.

EU countries want the International Atomic Energy Agency to first verify Iran’s latest enrichment reports, EU officials and diplomats said.

The bloc’s 28 ministers meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss the Iran crisis, with a focus on easing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Some ministers, including Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg, have suggested setting up a hotline between Iran and the United States to encourage dialogue and avoid misunderstandings that could lead to military confrontation.

“It is imperative that we find a way to discourage things,” Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, France’s new foreign minister, told Reuters in an interview.

“Europeans should be the voice of reason. Because of everything that has happened, it is even more important to have contact with all stakeholders to avoid the worst cycle and a backlash that leads to a fatal escalation.” by John Irish in Paris and Guy Faulconbridge in London, Editing by Peter Graff and Timothy Heritage)

