advertisement

BERLIN – According to prosecutors, police officers searched homes and offices in Brussels and across Germany in a case where three people were suspected of spying for China.

The magazine Der Spiegel, which reported the raids for the first time, said that one of the three suspects was a German citizen who worked until 2017 as a senior diplomat for the European Union’s foreign service, including as a multiple EU ambassador.

advertisement

The case was the first in recent years to raise concrete allegations against Germany and the EU that China was spying on. Growing concern across Europe and throughout the West about China’s increasing global espionage is increasing as it builds a political influence that matches its economic weight.

Germany and other European countries are under pressure from Washington to exclude China’s state-owned telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei from the tenders for building fifth-generation mobile networks.

“I can confirm that we are conducting an investigation into the activities of the secret service,” said Markus Schmitt, spokesman for the German prosecutor’s office. None of the suspects were arrested, he said.

The raids took place in Brussels, Berlin and the two southern states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, the most important centers for the progressive German manufacturing industry.

Der Spiegel reported that the former diplomat held a number of leadership positions in EU foreign service. After leaving the EU public service, he worked as a lobbyist, the magazine reported.

He is said to have visited China accompanied by his handling officer. The prosecutor declined to confirm the identity or professions of the three suspects.

By Thomas Escrit

,

advertisement