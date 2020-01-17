advertisement

Coal

January 17, 2020 Steve Hanley

advertisement

Germany has long been dependent on coal to generate electricity. In contrast to the United States, which has reduced the commitments it made to the world community in Paris in 2015, Germany takes its promise to seriously reduce CO2 emissions. This week it ruled out an agreement whereby most coal-fired power stations in the country will be closed by 2038 at the latest. Under the agreement, Germany must pay nearly $ 45 billion in compensation to various stakeholders over the next 18 years.

According to the BBC, the states of Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg receive most of the money that will be used to pay for new infrastructure and to retrain coal-affected workers. In those four states, most German coal mines are found and most coal-fired power stations are located. The country already has 250,000 employees in the renewable energy sector, says the BBC, far more than working in the coal industry.

Just over 10% of the money goes directly to mines and utilities to compensate them for lost production – $ 3 billion to mines and power plants in the western part of the country and $ 2 billion for those in the eastern part. $ 19 billion is reserved for the states, with another $ 30 billion dedicated to “further measures” to support the states in the future.

Germany has closed its coal mines, but remains the world’s largest lignite producer, a soft lignite with a higher carbon emission than coal. It currently obtains around 22.5% of its electricity from lignite facilities.

Praise from the government

The new agreement came after a marathon negotiation session that started Thursday, January 16 in the early morning hours. Government officials were quickly enthusiastic about the plan, which contains some elements that are not very tasty for some interest groups. According to Deutsche Welle, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said: “We are the first country to leave nuclear energy and coal on a binding basis, and this is an important international signal that we are sending” at a press conference. Germany had previously agreed to phase out nuclear energy by the end of 2021.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the payments to energy companies were “affordable and in my opinion a good result.” Germany is taking major steps towards the fossil fuel era. Armin Laschet, the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, called the deal “a major breakthrough for climate protection.” We will only succeed in an ambitious phasing out of coal if we take the citizens of the affected areas with us. “

Environmental groups are less impressed

According to Clean Energy Wire, the compromise that the government has reached has been dismissed as too little too late by many environmental groups. “The government has driven the coal compromise into the ground. There is no steady emission reduction between 2023 and 2030, ”Felix Matthes, research coordinator for energy and climate policy at the Institute of Applied Ecology, told the press after the deal was announced.

Herman Ott from Client Earth said that the phasing-out law on the table “comes from a different universe than that where Australia is on fire and leaders throw away the climate issue in Davos”. He pointed out that according to the agreement, Germany will still use nearly 6 gigawatts (GW) of coal power in 2038. “To prevent the worst effects of climate change and to comply with the Paris Agreement, a 2030 deadline is the only acceptable option. ” A tweet from someone who called themselves CoalFreeDave was the feelings of those who are against the deal.

German coal reduction = shameful!

1. Up to 6 GW brown coal still online in 2038.

2. Only 0.3 GW to go offline in the next 23 months.

3. Polluters win (RWE shares hit 5 years)

4. New coal-fired power plant goes online starting UN SecGen

5. More villages bulldozed.

– Dave Jones (@CoalFreeDave) January 16, 2020

CoalFreeDave is concerned that after 8 brown coal facilities have been closed by 2022, little further progress will be made until eleven brown coal units are decommissioned between 2034 and 2038. There was 21 GW of brown coal power in Germany in 2019. That will be reduced to 15 GW by the end of 2022. According to the agreement, the brown coal capacity will be reduced to 8.8 GW between 2025 and 2029. Subsequently, no further cuts are planned until the last 11 brown coal facilities are closed between 2034 and 2038.

There is an assessment process built into the agreement that could extend the end date by 3 years to 2035. The only hope for coal opponents is that the cost of renewable energy will continue to fall and lignite operators go bankrupt before the new government mandates fall under .

The Datteln 4 Dilemma

Under the new agreement, energy company Uniper is free this summer to operate its Datteln 4 coal-fired power plant, much to the annoyance of environmentalists. German Energy Minister Peter Altmaier says that closing brown coal facilities had a higher priority and will have a greater impact on the environment than blocking the Datteln 4 plant.

Martin Kaiser, head of Greenpeace Germany, disagrees. He told Clean Energy Wire that a new coal-fired power plant this year shows that the government is not really tackling the climate crisis. “The first assessment will show that Germany can and must leave coal much faster. This is the only way to stick to the Paris Climate Agreement. “

Michael Schäfer from WFF Germany said the commissioning of the plant would send a “devastating” signal for climate action, arguing that the government agreement “invalidates the hard-fought coal compromise. The conflict about climate-damaging coal in Germany will now begin again.” “He said his organization would be in favor of setting a price for carbon dioxide from the utility industry as a way to speed up the phase-out process of coal.

The business of politics

Politics is like sausage, they say. You don’t want to see how it was made. The new German coal agreement is far from perfect and has bitterly disappointed some people. But at least the country is not spending taxpayer dollars to support the coal industry and promising coal miners are returning to their jobs.

The new agreement is an important part of Angela Merkel’s legacy, since she is starting her own transition away from the leader of her country. Half a loaf is better than none and even that took a lot of hard negotiating and arm twisting. And kudos to Germany for recognizing the importance of supporting displaced persons through technological change.

You can’t always get what you want, the Rolling Stones have taught us, but maybe you just get what you need. In the meantime, market forces are driving the transition to renewable energy sources faster every day. Shame on nations that do not have enough political will for even half a bread policy like that of Germany.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement