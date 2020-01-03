advertisement

Fares for long-distance travel by train in Germany have dropped for the first time in 17 years, as climate protection measures to increase the attractiveness of train traffic came into force in the new year.

Travelers who travel more than 50 km on the Intercity Express trains of Deutsche Bahn can look forward to a 10 percent reduction in fares.

advertisement

The company is also lowering prices for special offers and additional services such as the transportation of bicycles.

The cheaper tickets result from passing on the government’s reduced VAT on rail travel from 19 percent to 7 percent to customers.

The company believes that the drop in prices would bring an additional five million passengers a year.

Germany’s largest rail service provider is a private company in which the state is the sole shareholder. Plans to sell up to 49.9 percent of the company to private providers were abandoned with the onset of the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Not all commuters in Germany can look forward to cheaper tariffs in 2020. At the beginning of 2020, the tariffs for short-distance trips and public transport in regions such as Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Brandenburg and the Rhineland should increase, the press agency dpa reported this week. – Guardian

advertisement