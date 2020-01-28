advertisement

Germany has announced its first confirmed case of an outbreak of coronavirus in China, raising concerns about the spread of the flu virus after the death toll in China rose to 106.

The Bavarian Ministry of Health said late Monday that a man in the town of Starnberg, 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Munich, had been confirmed to be suffering from the virus.

The patient is in “good condition” and isolated under medical supervision, the ministry in the southern state said in a statement posted on its website. He did not disclose any details about the patient’s age or nationality.

“Persons who have been in contact (with the patient) have been informed in detail about possible symptoms, hygiene measures and transmission channels,” the ministry said.

It will hold a press conference at 10am local time (0900 GMT).

The virus, which erupted in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 106 people, infected over 2,800 so far, blocked tens of millions during the Lunar New Year’s holiday and shook global markets.

People-related cases traveling from Wuhan have been confirmed in a dozen countries, from Japan to the United States, but no deaths have been reported from China.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was not surprised the virus had reached Germany, but the case in Bavaria showed how prepared the authorities were. He said authorities were doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

“The risk to human health in Germany of the new respiratory illness from China remains low,” he said, citing experts at the Robert Koch Institute. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Kenneth Maxwell in Tokyo office and Berlin; Editing by Sandra Maler and Michelle Martin)

