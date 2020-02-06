advertisement

What’s going on in Germany?

Nothing less than a political earthquake that shook a post-war taboo. On Wednesday, a German mainstream politician was elected to office with the support of right-wing extremists without warning.

Who is the politician

Thomas Kemmerich, the little-known 54-year-old leader of the Free Democrats (FDP) in eastern Thuringia. In the federal state elections last October, the FDP pushed into the state parliament with only 73 votes. After months of coalition talks, Kemmerich, chairman of a parliamentary group with only five seats, is now Prime Minister of the East German state.

How did he do it?

With a mixture of luck and cunning. In the first two rounds of voting on Wednesday, the outgoing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow could not get twice enough votes from the Left Party. In the third round, Kemmerich stood for election to the 90-member state parliament. With his own MPs and the votes of Angela Merkel’s party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which did not nominate its own candidate, he had 26 votes.

The majority still lack 20 seats. What happened then?

The 22 AfD deputies in the state parliament have shifted their votes en masse from their own candidate to Kemmerich. In the third round of elections, in which only a simple majority is required, the liberal politician took first place with one vote ahead of Ramelow and was duly sworn in as Prime Minister.

And that’s important because?

He accepted the votes of the AfD as the price for power. It started as a protest party against the rescue of the euro, but has gradually become a hard-right party with an increasingly influential extreme right wing. Thuringia’s AfD and his boss Björn Höcke are the boss of this extreme right wing. He describes himself as a “social patriot”, while critics accuse him of flirting with Holocaust denial and relativizing Nazi crimes. As Prime Minister, critics warn, Kemmerich will be dependent on this extremist support to rule.

Björn Höcke (right), chairman of the right wing of the AfD, congratulates the candidate of the Free Democratic Party, Thomas Kemmerich, after his election as the new Thuringian prime minister on Wednesday. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

Why don’t other parties support the FDP man and avoid the AfD?

Thuringia’s outgoing coalition – leftists, Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens – wanted to remain in office as a minority government. Now they are so outraged that they refused to work with Kemmerich in Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia. In the midst of spontaneous demos in front of the parliament complex, the local FDP and CDU parties – at least for the time being – stand by Kemmerich and his political coup. But they come from Berlin under enormous pressure.

Why Berlin

Because the Thuringian quake could crack the federal government. So far, there has been a gentleman agreement between all other parties not to cooperate with the AfD or to allow their support. Chancellor Merkel described the vote on Wednesday as “unforgivable” and called for the parliamentary decision to be overturned. Her successor as CDU leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, attacked her party colleagues in Thuringia because they had violated their own party-wide contract to boycott the AfD.

Why doesn’t Kramp-Karrenbauer ask her Thuringian CDU colleagues to join?

Because it’s not that easy. The rules of German federal politics give the parties and party leaders great autonomy – and that could prove the fate of Kramp-Karrenbauer. For almost a year as CDU leader, she struggles to impose her authority on the party. The SPD, Junior Grand Coalition Partner, has instructed AKK, as is well known, to deal with this quickly. Should the AKK fail, the SPD would have proven to be a “queen without a kingdom” and would have balanced the future of the grand coalition in Berlin.

And how does the AfD react?

With a quiet triumph. After only seven years in business, it now sits in all 16 German state parliaments and is the largest opposition party in the Bundestag. It is the second largest group in Thuringia. While the local CDU and FDP fear an early election, the anger of other parties and local voters, the AfD can sit back and watch the drama unfold.

