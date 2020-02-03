advertisement

Chaminade Boys Basketball defeated Notre Dame with 87-72 and Alemany prevailed against Crespi 74-63 in the first round of the Mission League tournament on Monday evening.

Alemanys Brandon Whitney led with 27 points and Nico Ponce added 17 for the Warriors. Newcomer Mike Price led the Celts at 18.

KJ Simpson led Chaminade with 25 points. Keith Higgins and Abe Eagle each had 24.

Chaminade is now at 6:00 p.m. in front of the two-part St. Francis. and Alemany will face Harvard-Westlake # 1 on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. The games take place at Crespi.

It is the second year of the high point tournament in which the final placement of the league for the postseason will be decided. The winner of the tournament on Friday evening will obviously represent the team of Mission League No. 1 and the loser of the final will be Team No. 2. The third and fourth place are determined by tournament seeding. For example, the second-placed St. Francis will (at least) be the third-placed team if it loses on Wednesday night.

This guarantees an automatic playoff berth. Leagues with seven teams, such as the Mission League, give the top 4 finishers an automatic place in the playoffs.

Crespi, Notre Dame and Loyola have to make big bids for the postseason.

Playoff pairings will be released on Sunday.

More scores from the region

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Sun Valley Poly 71, Monroe 53: Joshua Gregorio scored 13 points and Quadre Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds to the win. The parrots are 10-0 in the league and are likely to take first place in the City Section Division II playoffs.

Grant 90, Chavez 60: Anthony Paratore led the Lancers with 18 points. Aviv Hazan added 17.

