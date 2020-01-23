advertisement

BERLIN – Germany has banned the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 and raided the homes of its leading members across the country, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Two hundred officers seized phones, laptops, weapons-related objects, clothing and Nazi relics, the ministry said in a statement.

Last year, Walter Luebcke, a longtime conservative local politician known for pro-migrant views, was shot dead, and a man believed to be a far-right sympathizer was arrested on suspicion of killing him.

Germany was also shocked when two people were shot dead last year near a synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, while two years ago leaders of the neo-Nazi group NSU were convicted of killing migrants in a spree that lasted years.

“Today’s ban gives a clear signal: right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism have no place in our society,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.

“The NSU terrorist attacks, the horrific assassination of Walter Luebcke, and the Halle terror act last year have given us a brutal illustration of the real danger that right-wing extremism presents to our free society,” he added.

War 18 began in Britain in the early 1990s. Regional interior ministers in Germany have called for a ban for at least a year.

The ministry said the group was carrying out activities that ran counter to Germany’s constitutional order. It’s the 18th extreme right group that is banned there.

World leaders including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gathered in Israel on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp in Auschwitz. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Thomas Escritt; Editing by John Stonestreet and Kevin Liffey)

