Friday

January 3, 2020 at 10:26 pm

College girls basketball roundup in Buck County: January 3rd

Germantown Academy 61, Notre Dame 43: The patriots (11-2), who had a quarter lead, broke out after 26 points in the second quarter and took the lead by 41:21 for an Inter-Academic League victory on Friday ..

Jessica Moore finished the Patriots with 19 points and Becca Booth with 15 points. Maddie Vizza had 11 points in the win.

Lansdale Catholic 50, Nazareth Academy 47: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey hit a 28-point high on Friday for a win in another league.

In addition to Lewis-Eutsey’s 28 points, the Crusaders, who led at half-time 27-13, received seven points from Riley DiVitis and Autumn Webber.

Pennsbury 59, William Tennent 22: The Falcons, who had a nine-point advantage after a quarter and a 22-point advantage at half-time, had three players in the double-digit range, led by Bella Arcuris 17 points. Mary Miller was next for Pennsbury at 11 and Nicole Pompili had 10

Hannah Reimel went up and down with 14 points.

North Penn 52, Quakertown 26: The Maidens, who were two points behind after a quarter of 11: 9, took the lead with 24 points in the second half and took the lead with 33: 17.

With 15 game points, Alli Lindsay was the only North Penn player to achieve a double-digit figure. Abigail Dickson had six points to walk up and down in Quakertown.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 84, Abington 52

