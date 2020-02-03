advertisement

KANUNGU – Kanungu police are investigating the circumstances in which a vehicle hired by German tourists dived into the Ishasha River.

Kigezi region police spokeswoman Elly Maate confirmed the accident on Sunday February 2, 2020, around 2:30 p.m. at the Ishasha Bridge, while tourists in a driverless vehicle registered n ° UBE 809S overturned and plunged into the river.

Maate said that German tourists, Christiano Gaido and his wife, whose names were not readily available, were heading to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Kanungu District when the vehicle he was driving lost control and overturned.

The two occupants were reported to have escaped unharmed from the fateful vehicle, although they sustained minor injuries.

“No deaths have been reported, although the accident was fatal and the victims were rushed to Bwindi community hospital where they received first aid,” said Maate.

Maate said that when the police arrived at the scene, the vehicle was removed from the Ishasha River and towed to the Kihihi police station.

An eyewitness who preferred to remain anonymous said that the vehicle was traveling at high speed before the accident.

Maate said that a case under reference number TAR 04/2020 had been registered at the Kanungu police station to assist in the investigations.

The couple were to follow the gorillas tomorrow (Tuesday).

