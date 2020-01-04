advertisement

January 4, 2020 Johnna Crider

One of the benefits of owning an electric vehicle is that you don’t have to buy gas. Taxi Norman, from Düsseldorf in Germany, knows this and has already started using a few Tesla Model S vehicles. The company is now planning to add 50 Tesla Model 3s to its fleet.

Many people using Uber or Lyft never really take taxis into account, but every major city in the world has an extensive taxi network – often countless independent airlines. German cities have many small operators.

Taxi Norman believes that the switch from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles will not only be environmentally friendly, but also profitable. One of their older vehicles costs around 6,000 euros a year in gas and maintenance. A Tesla only costs around 35 euros per vehicle per month (420 euros per year).

Taxi Norman currently has around 150 vehicles, of which only 2 are Tesla Model Ss. The planned 50 Tesla Model 3s each have to cost around 45,000 euros.

“The car only drove this morning and the driver has already received a tip of 15 euros, because the customer just loved driving an electronic car.”

– Erol Norman, general manager, Taxi Norman

The fact that Taxi Norman, in the German car country, integrates electric vehicles into its fleet of an American car company is a strong message for older car manufacturers. It is essentially a requirement that they must wake up before they have no place in this new car world – a fully electric world.

From 2012 there were approximately 233,900 taxi drivers in the United States. This number is undoubtedly much higher if you also add Uber and Lyft drivers. Imagine that every taxi company in the United States adds 4 Teslas or other electric vehicles to its fleet. Imagine that they are replacing their entire fleet and are going completely electrically. I believe that by the time 2029 rolls around, this either has happened or will happen.

Tens of thousands of Teslas can be sold in the US every year for taxi services only. The most important thing, however, is that taxis drive many kilometers and run for a long time at idle speed. A Tesla taxi therefore reduces much more pollution than a Tesla that is used as a normal consumer car.

