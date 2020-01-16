advertisement

BERLIN – German researchers announced on January 16 that they have developed the first diagnostic test for a new virus that has appeared in central China.

The virus was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. Since then, cases have been reported in Thailand and Japan. Dozens of people in China have fallen ill and one person with serious underlying illnesses has died.

Dr. Christian Drosten, director of the Institute of Virology at Charite Hospital in Berlin, said that the test developed by his team would enable laboratories to reliably diagnose the so-called novel coronavirus “in a very short time”.

The test protocol is provided by the World Health Organization, and laboratories can order a molecule from the German team to compare patient samples with a positive control, he said.

“We have just started getting orders and are now starting to release the molecule,” Drosten told The Associated Press.

So far, doctors could only perform a general virus test and then had to sequence and interpret the genome, according to Drosten. Large, well-equipped public laboratories can do this, but smaller laboratories would struggle, he added.

“We are more concerned about laboratories in countries where specimen transport is not easy, staff are not properly trained, or where a large number of patients need to be examined,” Drosten quoted the SARS epidemic or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which caused hundreds of deaths in China in 2002 and 2003.

Drosten, one of SARS’s co-discoverers, said the two viruses are so closely related that laboratories that have control samples for SARS can use them to diagnose the new virus, reducing the time it takes to run a functional test ,

