BERLIN (AP) – The police in West Germany shot a 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to attack him with a knife. They check whether extremism was a possible motive for the attack, the German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

The man, whose name was not mentioned, attacked a police car outside a police station in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening with an unknown object and then approached the officers with the object in hand, said police spokesman Christopher Grauwinkel.

When the man approached the police, they saw that he had a knife in his other hand and did not stop despite several orders. A 27-year-old policeman then fatally shot him, said dpa.

Local media reported that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is great” in Arabic when he approached the police. Dpa said the attacker was a Turkish citizen and it was not known whether he also had a German passport.

The police asked possible witnesses on Monday to report when they saw the incident. The public prosecutor in nearby Essen said she could not comment immediately.

German security services have reviewed the threat at home and abroad after the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in Iraq last week.

The Home Office confirmed a media report on Saturday that police in 16 states have received revised guidelines to take “adequate security measures” to protect American and Jewish facilities.

The ministry did not provide information on the guidelines of the Federal Police Office.

A man and two women were injured in a knife attack in Paris on Friday. French prosecutors said the incident was classified as terrorist after an investigation revealed that the police-attacked person had been radicalized and prepared for the attack.

