advertisement

The license was withdrawn from a German laboratory that made headlines after footage of monkeys screaming with pain appeared with belts around their necks.

The site in Mienenbüttel, which is operated by the Laboratory for Pharmacology and Toxicology, is now finally shut down after an inspection and has two weeks to hand over all animals still living there.

advertisement

It comes after the animal welfare organization Cruelty Free International conducted its own investigation, which made some terrible discoveries in October last year.

The organization now has two weeks behind the laboratory to hand over all the animals that are currently there.

Kerry Postlewhite, director of public affairs at Cruelty Free International, said about the mirror:

We are pleased that the authorities have taken measures to hold LPT accountable.

The level of cruelty to animals and legal violations uncovered by our investigation is completely unacceptable.

The evidence from our results has removed the secrecy that continues to include the use of animals in these outdated tests and underlines the need to review toxicity tests across Europe.

Such cruelty must not take place in any laboratory.

Now the charity is demanding a review of toxicity tests across the European Union.

Really terrible shots taken last year showed monkeys crying like newborns while being trapped around their necks by metal straps.

Friedrich Mülln of Soko Tierschutz, an organization that works with Cruelty Free International, said:

The animals even wagged their tails when they were killed and the dogs were eager to get in touch with people.

The worst treatment was thought to be the monkeys. The monkey monkeys are small, relatively light primates that are often used for animal testing in LPT.

They are kept in small cages in tight spaces. Many of the animals have compulsive tendencies and turn in a circle.

The shattering footage also shows toxicological tests on cats, dogs and rabbits that show them in an incredibly desperate state.

According to the CFI, tests involve poisoning animals to determine how much of a particular chemical or drug is required to cause serious harm, to decide how much would be a “safe” amount for humans.

More and more substances are said to have been injected or forced into the animals so that testers can measure the toxic effects. Terrible side effects included internal bleeding, vomiting, difficulty breathing, organ failure, lethargy, skin problems and sometimes death.

They said the animals never got pain relief, while an undercover worker said the staff were not trained in caring for animals and were often violent towards them.

advertisement