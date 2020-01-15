advertisement

Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed holding an international conference with both Libyan parties in Berlin to solve the crisis in Libya and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 11 to discuss the conflict in war-torn Libya discuss .

Putin supported Germany’s proposal as follows: “The Berlin conference must ensure the participation of those states that are really determined to help resolve the Libya crisis, and (and) … their decisions should be in a preliminary plan with the Libyan people Parties to be negotiated. “

According to Reuters, Germany plans to hold a summit to achieve peace in Libya on January 19, the two participants said in the preparatory negotiations on January 13.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3rd from left), Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (2nd from left), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (4th from left) and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (3rd from left) take part on Monday, January 13 , in Moscow in the talks, 2020. (Photo by Pavel Golovkin, Pool / AP)

On January 13, the two rival Libyan leaders were in Moscow for talks led by Russia and Turkey to end the country’s long-standing civil war.

Fayez Sarraj, head of the United Nations-recognized Libyan government in Tripoli, and his rival Khalifa Hifter came for talks with senior diplomats and military officials from Russia and Turkey. The discussions took place behind closed doors and it was not immediately clear whether Sarraj and Hifter would meet directly.

The two mediating countries support the opposing Libyan governments. Turkey supports the Tripoli government, led by Sarraj, which has been subjected to an offensive by the Hifter armed forces.

Russia maintains contacts with both parties to the conflict in Libya. However, the Tripoli government recently claimed that Russian military entrepreneurs from a Russian company linked to a Putin ally fought alongside Hifter.

Answering a question about private security firms in Libya on January 11, Putin said: “If Russians fight there, they will not represent the interests of the Russian state and will not receive any money from the Russian state.”

Putin pointed out that mercenaries from Syria-led Idlib province on the Turkish border would be sent to Libya and hoped that a permanent ceasefire would help end the deployment of foreign fighters to Libya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this month that his country was sending military personnel to Libya to support the Sarraj government. Sarraj visited Istanbul for talks with Erdogan on January 12 before going to Moscow.

Russia and Turkey proposed a ceasefire in Libya that started on January 12. However, there were immediate reports of violations by both sides.

At an extraordinary meeting on January 10, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union recommended avoiding another uncontrolled escalation of the Libyan crisis and gave the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, the mandate to work with all stakeholders within the framework the Berlin process and the mediation efforts led by the United Nations to find a political solution, ”said a statement.

A ship works on November 11, 2018 off the coast of the Baltic Sea on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. (Bernd Wuestneck / dpa via AP, file photo)

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Merkel and Putin also discussed efforts to complete Nord Stream 2 – a gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea that leads directly from Russia’s state-owned Gazprom to Germany.

The United States has approved Russia for its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which President Donald Trump signed on December 20.

The measure requires government officials to report to Congress about ships laying pipes “at depths of 100 feet or more below sea level for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project” and about people who provided or provided such ships Making transactions easier Make the ships, open the people and companies to sanctions.

According to the law, the aim is “to minimize Russia’s ability” to use Nord Stream 2 “as an instrument of coercion and political leverage”.

Nord Stream 2 was originally expected to start operating in the first half of 2020, but is expected to be completed at the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2021 after the U.S. sanctions for construction delays.

Merkel said she believes the project has been legitimized by a new European regulation and Germany will continue to support its completion.

According to the regulation of the European Union, gas suppliers should not have any import pipelines and should also be able to use them from third parties. The regulation will enter into force in 2020. “The 1,225 km long pipeline under the Baltic Sea is 100% owned by the Russian state-owned company Gazprom”, which, according to EurActiv, is also the gas supplier.

In November 2019, the German parliament passed the law with which Nord Stream 2 complies with EU regulations because the pipeline was built according to Deutsche Welle.

A Swiss-based company, Allseas, which relocated the pipeline, has “suspended its Pipelay activities for Nord Stream 2,” according to the company’s website.

EurActiv, citing Kommersant Daily, reported that Putin said Russia has a “pipe-laying vessel”, called Academic Cherskiy, to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. If European companies stop working on Nord Stream 2, the average laying speed is but less than that of Allseas ships, ”EurActiv reported.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

