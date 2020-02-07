advertisement

Gerard Pique says the Barcelona dressing room is “as united as ever” after a few days of testing that ended when the club was ousted from the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The club have lost Ousmane Dembele in long-term injury, have seen Lionel Messi and Eric Abida embroidered in a word-of-mouth manner, while there have also been rumors of a field brawl between Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pique offered his appearance after a 1-0 loss to San Mames and says the team needs to move on and continue to improve on the pitch.

“Everyone knows what they did well and what they didn’t and now we have to keep working. We need to stop biting our nose to spit our face because that is not going to help us, “he said.

“We built this club in victory and we have to do it again. We are working towards this, we are playing better, we are adapting to the coach’s ideas and the dressing room is as united as ever. “

Source | ESPN

Pique was forced to hurt during Thursday’s match but said afterwards he was not serious, though he will breathe through the weekend in any case because he is suspended for the trip to Real Betis.

