advertisement

Michael DeVoe scored a game-high 18 points on Wednesday as Georgia Tech pulled away from Hawaii in the final 10 minutes of the second half to claim third place in the Diamond Head Classic with a 70-53 victory in Honolulu.

Moses Wright added 16 and James Banks struck for 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (6-6), which overcomes Jordan Usher’s loss ahead for the final game 9:27. Usher retired after chief offensive lineman Darron George saw a repeat of his 1 flying error on Rainbow Warriors’ Dawson Carper and upgraded it to a flagrant 2.

By this point, Georgia Tech beat Hawaii 25-6, holding it without a field goal for the final 9:51. The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good with 8:17 left when Wright turned Jose Alvarado’s feed into a lineup and simply never looked back.

advertisement

Wright’s dunk off of DeVoe, who claimed a loose ball and threw it over the shoulder of his open teammate in the lane, made it 61-50 with 3:57 remaining.

Drew Buggs and Zigmars Raimo each scored nine points for the Warriors (8-5).

Georgia Tech came out and made its first hit with its defense, forcing four laps in the first four-plus minutes and leading 8-4 in the first television time thanks to a staging by DeVoe.

Hawaii made a push in the next five minutes, leading to a 14-12 lead when Justin Hemsley fired a missed shot. The advantage reached 19-12 at the 8:39 mark after Justin Webster canned two free throws, but the Yellow Jackets responded.

An 11-4 run in the next 4 minutes, captured by Bubba Parham’s transition lineup, forged a 23-23 tie with 4:04 left. Another Parham lineup gave Georgia Tech a 29-25 lead, but the Warriors scored the last seven points of the first half. Bernardo Da Silva turned a Buggs container into a setup just before time expired, sending Hawaii into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

– Starting the media level

advertisement