Michael DeVoe scored a game-high 18 points on Wednesday as Georgia Tech pulled out of Hawaii in the final 10 minutes to claim third place in the Diamond Head Classic with a 70-53 victory in Honolulu.

Moses Wright added 16 and James Banks III struck for 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (6-6), which overcame the loss of Jordan Usher for the 9:27 final. Usher retired after chief offensive lineman Darron George saw a repeat of his flagrant-1 error in Rainbow Warriors’ Dawson Carper and upgraded it to a flagrant-2.

By this point, Georgia Tech beat Hawaii 25-7, holding the Rainbow Warriors without a field goal for the final 9:51. The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good with 8:17 left when Wright turned Jose Alvarado’s food into a planning and they just never looked back.

Wright’s dunk off of DeVoe, who claimed a loose ball and threw it over the shoulder of his open teammate in the lane, made it 61-50 with 3:57 remaining.

Drew Buggs and Zigmars Raimo each scored nine points for the Warriors (8-5).

Georgia Tech came out and made its first hit with its defense, forcing four laps in the first four-plus minutes and leading 8-4 in the first television time thanks to a staging by DeVoe.

Hawaii made a push in the next five minutes, leading to a 14-12 lead when Justin Hemsley fired a missed shot. The advantage reached 19-12 at the 8:39 mark after Justin Webster canned two free throws, but the Yellow Jackets responded.

An 11-4 run in the next 4 minutes, captured by Bubba Parham’s transition lineup, forged a 23-23 tie with 4:04 left. Another Parham lineup gave Georgia Tech a 29-25 lead, but the Warriors scored the last seven points of the first half. Bernardo Da Silva turned a Buggs container into a setup just before time expired, sending Hawaii into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

