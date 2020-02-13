Jose Alvarado scored 18 points, and Georgia Tech never came in during the No. 5 shooting of Game 10 of Louisville, with a stunning 64-58 win Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Moses Wright scored 12, and Michael Devoe, who finished with 11 points, hit four consecutive free throws in the final eight seconds to seal the win for the Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Georgia Tech ended a 17-match series against Top 25 opponents while defeating a five-ball team for the first time since January 9, 2016 – over that-No. 4 Virginia.

Georgia Tech, which failed to maintain an 11-point lead in the second half of its 68-64 loss to Louisville on Jan. 22, led by the same margin Wednesday, but held this time.

With his team up 53-51, Wright blocked David Johnson’s form with 1:32 left in the game. Wright then got into a plan to make it 55-51, and Georgia Tech eventually held on to catch a nine-game slide against Louisville as well.

The Yellow Jackets shot 43.5 percent from the floor and went 20 of 28 from the free throw line, while Louisville (21-4, 12-2) shot a season-low 33.9 percent and was 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

The Cardinals, who had won 10 straight ACC games for the first time, came in fourth in the country in 3-point shooting with 40.4 percent.

Malik Williams and Johnson each scored 16 for the Cardinals. However, Louisville star Jordan Nwora, who came in tied for ACC lead with 19.5 points average, finished with two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Devoe hit a 3-pointer for his first field goal of the night with 8:09 left in the game to boost his team to 46-39. The Cardinals were within 50-49, but Devoe converted a three-point play to extend the Yellow Jackets’ lead to four with less than four minutes to play, and the hosts were enough to hang on.

Alvarado opened the game with a 3-pointer, and Georgia Tech made five of its first seven hits and used an early 9-0 run to lead 12-2. The Yellow Jackets pushed that advantage to 16-5 with 13 minutes to play in the first half and passed 31-26 at the break.

